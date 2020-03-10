Vandals cause havoc at Milngavie residential estate

Vandals have been causing havoc at woodland behind a Milngavie residential estate.

Mains Estate Residents Association (MERA) are urging local people to keep a lookout for fly tippers after the incident over the past week.

MERA posted on their community Facebook page: “Chairs have been dumped in the woodland at the rear of Douglas Muir Place.

“There were discarded buckfast bottles and other bottles at the same location.

“The chairs may have been taken from a nearby garden or even from the house at Balviebank as they seem in good condition.

“Or it could be fly tipping. Please keep a lookout. If you see anyone fly tipping around the mains estate please note any registration number, decription and report it to the police and/or East Dunbartonshire Council.”