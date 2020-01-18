Vicious thief assaults Kirkintilloch pensioner after forcing his way into his home

A vicious thief assaulted a 70-year-old Kirkintilloch man after forcing his way into his home.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault and robbery.

The incident happened around 3pm on Thursday, 16th January in the Meiklehill Avenue area of the town.

A man forced his way into a property, assaulted a 70-year-old man, and made off with a three-figure sum of cash and personal possessions.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7ins, of medium build and aged about 40. He was wearing a green and white waterproof jacket with the hood up, glasses and dark jogging trousers.

Police Constable Emma Laurie, of the Greater Glasgow Robbery Unit, said: “Although this gentleman sustained minor injuries, it was a very frightening experience for him and we want to speak to anyone who may have seen something both before and after the robbery.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us immediately. Also, if you recognise the description of the man then please call us.

“Anyone who can help should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2697 of 16 January 2020, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”