Westerton folk warned of thieves posing as gardeners

People in the Westerton area of Bearsden are being targeted by thieves posing as landscape gardeners.

The group of men in a white van stole a number of items from a property at North View and have also been spotted operating in Deepdene Road.

One woman who lives in the area took to social media to warn others.

She posted: “We have had the police round. My neighbour had some things taken. Please be vigilant and report anything.”

The men, around five in total, were all believed to be wearing baseball caps and operating in the area over the weekend.