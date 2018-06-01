Date finally given for opening of new Bishopbriggs Relief Road

A date for the opening of Phase 4 of Bishopbriggs Relief Road has just been revealed.

According to the council, it will be open to traffic by Tuesday, June 12.

The project has been beset with delays which East Dunbartonshire Council said today was due to the construction of a new bridge over the busy Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line, which is itself the subject of a nationwide electrification programme, and the relocation of utility services near the rail line.

The Council has been liaising with Network Rail Scotland and contractor Morrison Construction throughout the process.

The project includes: · A new bridge over the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line

· A new two-lane road between Wester Cleddens Roundabout and a new roundabout, with another 100 metres of road on the north side of the railway

· Wester Way - a dedicated walking/cycling route on the old Westerhill Road

· A new access road into Cadder Yard

· Sustainable Urban Drainage ponds.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I am pleased that the opening of Bishopbriggs Relief Road Phase 4 is firmly in sight and look forward to seeing traffic flow improve as a result.

“On behalf of the Council and everyone involved with the project I want to say a huge thank-you to residents and businesses in Bishopbriggs who have showed incredible patience during this challenging build.

“Large infrastructure projects are complex by their very nature and the close proximity of the busy railway line - coupled with the ongoing Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme has led to unavoidable delays.

“I’m pleased that the new road and active travel corridor will help to reduce congestion, support businesses, improve air quality and encourage people of all ages to take steps towards healthier lifestyles?”

The project has been part-funded through developers’ contributions from the Bishopbriggs East housing development.