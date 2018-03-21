Delight as Carpool Karaoke goes viral

A Bearsden mum and her son feature on a touching Carpool Karaoke-style video celebrating children with Down’s syndrome which has gone viral.

Angela Nouillan and three-year-old son Stephen joined 49 mothers and their youngsters from an online support group to make the video ahead of World Down’s Syndrome Day, yesterday (Wednesday).

It has since been watched and shared so far by more than THREE MILLION people all over the globe, including celebrity James Corden who hosts the real version of the show.

He called the mum’s video “the most beautiful carpool karaoke ever”.

In the video, the mothers and their children can be seen lip syncing to the tune of singer Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years”.

Angela said: “I think the success of the video has taken everyone by surprise, but it really is such a lovely video.

“I’m really pleased we did it. It was such good fun. We just wanted to show people that Down’s syndrome is not a scary thing.

“Stephen loves it, he gets really excited when it comes on and sees himself.

“This success also means we are all already thinking about what we can do for next year!”

Fellow mum Rebecca Carless said seeing the reaction from people online had been “mad”.

She added: “We definitely wanted everyone to see it.

“The idea is, we are just normal mums, we love our kids, they love us, and they are just like other four-year-olds, we wouldn’t change them.

“The video turned out even better than we had hoped and the response has just been mad.”

Angela and Rebecca are two of dozens of members of a Facebook group called Designer Genes, for parents with children with Down’s syndrome born in the years 2013 to 2014.

Rebecca said they came up with the idea for the video to mark the awareness day on 21 March after seeing videos by the group Singing Hands who do nursery rhymes in Makaton - a form of sign language.

The families, who are based up and down the country, recorded clips in the style of television celebrity James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, before one of the fathers, Jamie McCallum, put it together.

Singer Christina Perri, who performs the song A Thousand Years, which they sign along to, has also given her permission and supported the track.

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMxtCmdlXKc