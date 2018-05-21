Dementia care units to close

Two day care facilities in Milngavie for elderly people suffering from dementia are set to shut down.

East Dunbartonshire Council said that after a review of services in the area, it had been decided the senior citizens at Park Road and Burnbank centres should be moved to a neighbouring facility at Oakburn.

But the daughter of one elderly woman who uses Burnbank has hit out at the decision.

Isleen Campbell told the Herald: “My mother has attended the facility at Burnbank for some time and I have been so happy to see the level of individualised care provided by the staff there.

“The facilities at Park Road and Burnbank both cater for small numbers of sufferers in a homely familiar setting. The dedicated staff know the attendees and cater for their individual needs and interests.

“While I would not dispute facilities at Oakburn are suitable for caring for a larger group of frail elderly people, I would question whether care in a larger group is what this group requires. I

“I would ask your readers to consider whether they would prefer to see their own elderly relative cared for in a small group in a homely setting or in a large group in an institutional setting”.

Susan Manion, Chief Officer, Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) said: “Firstly, I would like to clarify that there is no reduction in service and transport arrangements to take older people to their day care service and this remains unchanged.

“In 2016/17 we carried out a review of our provision for older people in the community to ensure that we maintain high quality services and meet the needs of our local communities.

“At the moment we commission three day care services in the West locality of East Dunbartonshire within a mile of each other - Park Road, Burnbank and Oakburn Park centre.

“Following our review, the Health and Social Care Partnership are bringing together the services at Park Road and Burnbank, provided by Alzheimer Scotland,