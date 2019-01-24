Donation strikes the right note with Bishopbriggs church

A donation of an electronic organ has struck the right note with a Bishopbriggs church.

St Dominic’s Roman Catholic Church received the musical instrument last month from CALA Homes West.

The housebuilder stepped in with the donation after hearing that St Dominic’s previous organ was beyond repair.

The Allen Two-Manual Digital Computer Organ was previously located in the B-listed David Stow building, part of the former Jordanhill Campus which is being redeveloped by CALA into a residential complex.

The musical instrument was installed in 2001 but has not been used since previous campus owners, Strathclyde University, moved out in 2012.

With work to convert the David Stow into luxury apartments due to commence early this year, CALA contacted the Glasgow Society of Organists to seek advice on re-homing the organ. Greg McHugh, the organist who was playing at St Dominic’s when its previous instrument stopped working, immediately asked to be first in line to receive the gift.

Following a visit to the David Stow building by Greg and Father Nicholas Monaghan, the parish priest at St Dominic’s, the donation was secured.

Greg explained: “CALA’s offer sounded just the ticket, but it had lain in a derelict building and looked in a bit of a sorry state. Amazingly, when we switched it on it was perfect.”

Fr Monaghan added: “We are grateful to CALA for their kind donation. Organ music is an important part of our church celebrations.”

The organ was removed in stages, due to its size. CALA also erected scaffolding to assist the removal of the instrument’s large loudspeakers.

David Sutherland, project director, Jordanhill Park, said: “We are delighted the David Stow organ has gone to St Dominic’s where it will be cherished and put to good use.”