Donations flood in to save threatened Bishopbriggs shop

A social enterprise in Bishopbriggs is back in business after recent flash flooding put its future in jeopardy.

The Babes in the Wood Children’s Shop and Community Room in Wellington Road is slowly getting back to normal following a thunderstorm blast.

And the owners are paying tribute to the local community and a crowdfunding appeal, which has added financial muscle to to remove gallons of watr from the premises.

The not-for-profit organisation, which recycles donated children’s items, lost a large amount of its stock after the store was flooded.

The interior of the shop also suffered badly from water damage.

But a crowdfunding appeal had, by Monday, attracted £2,290, more than double the £1,000 target.

A post on Facebook last week confirmed that progress was being made.

It said: “We are slowly but surely getting back to normal. Our roof has been repaired and we have had four industrial dehumidifier/air blowers on 24/7.

“We are dry enough to get our new floor down and the ceiling is still damp, but safe.”

The business, run by Heather Royan and Linda McInnes Barrack, has had to buy a new till and arrange for a new card machine.

Those who have supported the reinstatement work have been thanked by the owners.

The Facebook post said: “Thank you again for all your support. There is no way we could have done this without the support of the public and the crowdfunder appeal.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who gave up time to wash our wet clothes, take things to the dump and clean up the water/dust.

“And, lastly, thank you to our families, who have given up their weekend and spare time. Love from Heather and Linda xx.”

Babes in the Wood was set up in 2014, offering a wide range of children’s items from birth up to seven years. Items that can’t be sold are recycled to prevent further waste going to landfill. Profits from the shop are reinvested to provide a community room open to all. It also part-funds community classes, including baby massage and baby and toddler yoga classes.

On a recent visit to the shop, Jo Swinson MP said: “Babes in the Wood do fantastic work in supporting families in the community.

“All their profits go back into the business and help to subsidise the children’s clothing and equipment that they provide for free to families in need.”