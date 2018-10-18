Double-whammy for motorists at Bearsden with road and lane closures

Commuters are hitting out at the timing of work on a Bearsden road which will affect motorists travelling into the city.

East Dunbartonshire Council has warned drivers to expect delays for five days from Monday, October 22 when the north and southbound carriageway of the A739 Switchback Road will be reduced from two lanes to one.

This will be between the EDC/Glasgow City Council boundary and is due to BT carrying out work in the area.

One commuter has tweeted: “Lovely, timed nicely with West Dunbartonshire closing the Bearsden to Faifley road with one of the diversions being to go through Anniesland.”