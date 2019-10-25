Dramatic footage of car on fire after two-vehicle crash at Burnbrae Hotel, Bearsden

Police are attending a two-vehicle crash at the Burnbrae Hotel at Bearsden.

An eye witness has sent the Herald this dramatic footage from the ongoing incident at Milngavie Road.

The accident happened around 12.55pm today (Friday, October 25).

Police said no one has been seriously injured as a result of the accident.

One of the vehicles caught fire after striking an electrical box. Flames can be seen licking the bottom of the car and smoke is billowing from the vehicle.

The road is currently closed as police investigate at the scene.