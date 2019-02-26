Drive for site at Milngavie for West Highland Way walkers to park their cars

Hopes are high that another parking site in Milngavie can be made available for walkers using the West Highland Way to leave their cars.

Green MSP Ross Greer has written to East Dunbartonshire Council after complaints from local drivers that walkers using the West Highland Way leave their vehicles for up to a week at Milngavie train station.

Mr Greer said: “The West Highland Way is a major economic asset for the community but walkers quite understandably choosing to leave their car for a week in free spaces around the station creates problems for local residents.

“That’s why I’m asking the council to investigate whether another site in Milngavie can be found for long-term parking, freeing up space for residents trying to commute to work via Milngavie station.

“We need some imaginative and practical solutions to improve local transport options.

“That’s why I have prioritised improvements to the Milngavie rail line and why the Greens have been working to improve bus services.

“Parking capacity isn’t something we can ignore though, especially at and around Milngavie station.

“A new Allander station with car park is an obvious long term solution but work is required now. I hope the council will give this idea some serious consideration.”