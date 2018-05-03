Drivers warned of road closure at Bishopbriggs

Motorists are reminded that a road in Bishopbriggs will be closed on Sunday, May 6 due to the local triathlon.

Balmuildy Road will shut between Stirling Drive and the boundary with Glasgow City Council from 11am to 6pm.

Alternative routes will be via Balmuildy Road, Hilton Road, A803 Kirkintilloch Road, A807 Torrance Road, A807 Balmore Road and the A879 Balmore Road and will be signposted, according to East Dunbartonshire Council.

There will be access for emergency and event vehicles and those requiring access to adjacent properties or land.