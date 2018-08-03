Duo in TV team quiz triumph

Two East Dunbartonshire quiz whizz kids are celebrating after their team triumphed in a top TV quiz show.

Gwen Stokes and Peter Colvin formed part of a group of five speedway enthusiasts who last week beat the formidable Eggheads in the BBC2 game show of the same name, hosted by Jeremy Vine.

Gwen, a quality manager, and Peter, a retired maths teacher (last man in the final round) are both from Bearsden.

The name of their team was ‘Give Us A T’ the chant/war cry sometimes used by Glasgow speedway fans when supporting the team at away tracks.

Together the team of five have a combined total of well over 200 years supporting the Glasgow Tigers.

They won £7000 and have agreed to donate £2000 of the prize fund to the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund, which helps and supports riders out of action due to injury.

Popular teatime quiz show Eggheads was first shown in 2003 and has become a huge hit for the broadcasting corporation.

Every day a team of five friends challenge a team of five established quiz experts over a series of head-to-head rounds, with the victor of each round joining their colleagues for a final team general knowledge round.

It is still a relative rarity for the Eggheads to be beatenand even more so by a single opponent – this time, by Peter.

From more than 1750 previous shows, the Eggheads had been defeated just 20 times by a single opponent.