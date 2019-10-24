East Dunbartonshire is ranked best place to live in Scotland

A new study has ranked East Dunbartonshire as the best place to live in Scotland.

The Times newspaper analysed the country’s 32 local authority areas according to a number of factors from street cleanliness, to exam results, recycling rates, road repairs, the availability of superfast broadband and public satisfaction with parks and libraries, among others.

East Dunbartonshire ranked top overall through the cleanliness of its streets, pupils gaining five or more Highers and women in the top five per cent roles.

This is the second time within just two years that the area has received this type of accolade.

In 2017, analysis for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour put East Dunbartonshire top in the list of the best places in Britain for women to live.

Joint council leaders Councillor Andrew Polson and Councillor Vaughan Moody welcomed the news.

Councillor Polson said: “This investigation shines some light on the fantastic work our teams are doing in East Dunbartonshire.

“It is great that East Dunbartonshire continues to be recognised as a wonderful place to live, work and enjoy recreational activities having previously been crowned the best place to raise a family while also routinely topping quality of life polls”.

Councillor Moody added: “This latest data is very encouraging and highlights how well run our services are. It shows that the Council is continuing to deliver for our residents across a wide range of measures.”