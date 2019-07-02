East Dunbartonshire MP receives progress report from the police

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson recently met with the police to receive a progress report on policing and crime-prevention in the area.

During the meeting, Ms Swinson spoke to local officers about a range of constituent concerns, including violent crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour.

The officers told her of their efforts in dealing with these concerns and maintaining public safety, emphasising their confidence that any issues are being fully managed.

Ms Swinson said: “Our local police provide an indispensable service in keeping East Dunbartonshire safe. It was great to meet with officers to speak to them about some of the concerns my constituents have raised and to hear about the work the police are doing day in and day out to protect our community.

“Of course, if any issues do come up residents should contact 101.”

Ms Swinson also thanked outgoing Chief Inspector Gerry Corrigan, Area Commander for East Dunbartonshire, for his service.

She said: “Chief Inspector Corrigan has done a terrific job over the last two years. His commitment to responding to community concerns has gone a long way in maintaining public confidence in the stellar work of our police.

“I look forward to working with the new Area Commander, Lorna Gibson, and continuing to build on this success.”