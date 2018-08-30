East Dunbartonshire officers in peak form for charity

A group of police officers from East Dunbartonshire were in peak condition recently to raise more than £1000 for a great cause.

The local officers, who included the area’s top cop, Chief Inspector Gerry Corrigan, successfully took on the national Three Peaks Challenge – climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales, within 24 hours.

Their mountainous trek up the UK’s highest peaks was in aid of Buttercup House in Bishopbriggs who provide respite care for young people with a wide range of needs.

Gerry told the Herald of the group’s experience. He said: “The team set off north from Kirkintilloch Police Office with a mixture of nervousness and excitement ready to tackle Ben Nevis. A good time of four and a half hours to the top gave some breathing space for the overnight drive to the foot of Scafell Pike in the Lake District, ready to start this ascent at 4am!

“After a slight navigational challenge, all agreed the steep and boulder strewn terrain provided unique challenges.

“After a dash to Wales whilst trying to get some sleep and food it was only Snowdon to go. Heavy rain and strong winds were a real challenge but the team finished back at the car park 10 minutes under 24 hours from when they started Ben Nevis”.

The long drive home proved time for reflection on the difficulty of combining the physical effort of the challenge with trying to drink, eat and sleep in the minibus.

Gerry added: “The team were rightly proud of their achievement and a big thanks to all who donated”.