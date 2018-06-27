East Dunbartonshire pupils pass civic test on council’s activities

Depute Provost Gary Pews turned quizmaster recently as he played host to P7 pupils from two local schools at the Council Chambers.

Pupils from Balmuildy Primary in Bishopbriggs and Craighead Primary in Milton of Campsie, were invited by the Depute Provost as part of an initiative to increase visibility of the civic office and the wider role of the council in communities.

The visit also complemented the work the children are doing in school as part of a topic on social studies and literacy to find out more about the local area and local government.

Depute Provost Pews gave the children a short tour before quizzing his guests on the role of councillors, the office of Provost and council services. Other topics included the East Dunbartonshire environment, its history, arts and culture.

Depute Provost Pews said: “It was clear from the way the pupils answered the quiz questions that they had done a vast amount of research in advance of their visit. In fact, I would go as far as to say that, after taking part in this project, they will have more knowledge about the council and the area in general than many of their parents!”