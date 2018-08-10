EDC schools gets top exam marks

SQA exam results published last week show a continued good performance for pupils across East Dunbartonshire’s eight secondary schools.

Across the year groups, the results show sustained achievement with the numbers of pupils gaining National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers holding steady or increasing from 2017.

Education Convener, Councillor Jim Goodall, welcomed the results and said, “The overall picture in East Dunbartonshire is a very positive one with hundreds of students achieving excellent results.

“I’d like to congratulate them on their success, following months of hard work.

“My thanks to the staff in our schools and also to parents, carers and families for their continued support of students.”

The stand-out results of the year in East Dunbartonshire came from Douglas Academy, which recorded the area’s best results and the school’s best ever outcomes – 87 per cent of S5 pupils attained at least one Higher (up 8 per cent); 74 per cent of S5 pupils attained 3+ Highers (up 15 per cent); and 52 per cent of S5 pupils attained 5+ Highers (up 19 per cent)

Despite the area’s overall encouraging statistics Councillor Goodall said: “I am aware, however, that not everyone will have received the news they wanted today.

“School staff are on hand to work with young people to plan their next steps and the Skills Development Scotland Exam Helpline will also be open on 0808 100 8000 who can provide advice as needed.”