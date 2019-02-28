Lenzie play park gets a full makeover

A play park in Lenzie has been completely transformed thanks to a £40,000 investment by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Situated at the corner of Cypress Court and Oak Drive, the new play area replaces an existing facility, and was upgraded as part of the Council’s Open Space Strategy.

The new facility incorporates a selection of equipment that is sure to be a hit with young people, including a selection of flat and cradle swings to accommodate children of all ages as well as a rope swing. A new multi-play unit has been installed for older children while a seesaw and wheelchair friendly roundabout are also welcome new additions to the popular play park, which has also been given a new safety surface with colourful graphics.

The existing equipment at the park, which included three springies, two rotators and a smaller multi-play unit for younger children, were also given a facelift as part of the work.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, was joined by children from nearby Lenzie Meadow Primary School at the official opening of the play area.

Councillor Murray said: “This is one of the Council’s larger neighbourhood play facilities and its transformation has been remarkable. There is so much for children of all ages to enjoy and it was great to see some pupils from Lenzie Meadow here having fun.”