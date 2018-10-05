Pupils enjoy warden status

Primary 6 pupils at Twechar Primary School have been learning about the dangers of antisocial behaviour and the value of being responsible citizens.

The 15 children all successfully completed the council’s Junior Wardens Programme, run with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Mugdock Park Rangers Service.

As well as learning life-saving skills through an accredited CPR session, the pupils heard about the dangers of smoking and discussed the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and the need to respect the natural environment.

The programme’s aim is to encourage children to think about their environment and community and make them more safety-conscious so they can make positive choices.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of the council’s Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee, congratulated the pupils.

She said: “They learned practical lessons about how their choices, like not smoking, can improve the rest of their lives. They were shown CPR and taught what to do and how to behave in an emergency situation.

“Their lessons also covered how to behave in the countryside and the damage that littering, graffiti and other antisocial activities can have on communities.”

Marion MacIsaac, head teacher, added: “Being responsible citizens is one of our core values. We welcome this opportunity for our pupils to learn real life skills, which will hopefully stand them in good stead, now and in the future.”