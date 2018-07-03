Reading success for school

A Kirkintilloch school has scooped a top prize in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge 2018.

Pupils from P1/2 at Killermont Primary were given the award for P2 Pupil Reading Journey by Nicola Sturgeon to celebrate the second year of the challenge.

Class teacher Lindsay Duncan said: “We are all very proud of our P1/2 class who have shown commitment, enthusiasm and creativity when taking part in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge. As part of our reading journey, the children supported each other in a fantastic paired reading project. They also created puppet shows, wrote songs and so much more. All of our reading even inspired the children to write and illustrate their own books. Our pupils have been inspired to discuss and share books in new ways and I am delighted their achievement has been recognised in this way.

”The challenge has helped raise the profile of reading across the whole school community, from nursery to P7, and has included our parents and carers as well. Everyone is picking up books and, more importantly, talking about them! What has been significant for us is the role that the challenge has played in encouraging boys, in particular, to engage with reading. It has been great to be part of the challenge and we will definitely continue our journey next term.”

A total of 17 prizes were awarded during last week’s celebration event at the Hub. The challenge also allowed every participating child’s personal achievements to be recognised by their teachers and librarians, with personal certificates and other resources. This year almost 1000 schools, from 29 local authorities, registered for the challenge.

The First Minister’s Reading Challenge was launched in 2016 for Primaries 4 to 7 and, following the success of the first year, was expanded to include all primary-age pupils. At the beginning of the new term, the challenge will be open to secondary schools, libraries and community groups.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’d like to congratulate all the schools and pupils who have taken part in this year’s challenge. They’ve all worked really hard over the past year and are a credit to their local communities.

“Raising attainment is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s work. That is why I launched the Reading Challenge, to encourage reading for pleasure from an early age which in turn, helps improve children’s literacy.”