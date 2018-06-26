Torrance school takes shelter to boost active travel

Pupils at Torrance Primary School have won recognition for their work promoting active travel.

Torrance has been given Cycle Friendly Primary School status by Cycling Scotland for making good use of their cycles and scooters.

A new covered shelter has been created at the school to hold 20 bikes, as well as providing parking for up to 20 scooters.

It was developed by the Eco Schools Committee, Junior Road Safety Officers and Pupil Council, working with experts from The City of Play.

The finished design includes a Bug Hotel, within rocks, wood and wildflowers.

Supported by Sustrans, Transport Scotland and East Dunbartonshire Council, the school hosts Cycling Scotland’s Bikeability training session and runs a Junior Road Safety Officers programme, which encourages pupils to highlight and promote road safety issues.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood & corporate assets committee, said: “I am delighted that Torrance Primary has secured Cycle Friendly Primary School status. Well done to all involved.

“The good work includes a new active travel shelter. Not only will it allow parents and pupils to feel more relaxed about bringing a bike or scooter to school, it also promotes active travel, which helps to reduce traffic congestion at school gates and also promotes fitness and wellbeing.

“Providing secure parking is a crucial factor in encouraging young people to cycle or scooter to school.”

The new shelter was funded by Sustrans and Transport Scotland. Sustrans Scotland spokesman Cecilia Oram said: “Encouraging children to walk, cycle and scooter will reduce congestion and pollution around the school gates. It will also help your child’s mental and physical health.

“Schools throughout East Dunbartonshire are encouraging youngsters and employees to use active travel as part of the curriculum and for journeys to and from school.”

Matt Wilberton, development officer at Cycling Scotland, said: “I’m pleased to see Torrance Primary being recognised for their efforts in promoting active travel among pupils and staff at the school. The support of senior management has meant more pupils and staff are choosing cycling as a sociable and sustainable option for travelling to and from school.”

A Family Fun Day at Woodmill Park, Torrance, will take place on August 8, the day of the Glasgow 2018 Cycling Time Trial.