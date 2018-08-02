Young people’s skills recognised at awards

It was a special day recently for 28 young people from across East Dunbartonshire as they picked up awards at an event to celebrate their learning achievements.

The young learners have been working towards an array of qualifications at the Positive Achievements project based in Kirkintilloch over the last six months and between them they picked up a staggering 205 certificates (of which 122 were accredited).

At the awards ceremony in Hillhead Community Centre, guests heard how the young people had successfully completed a range of vocational and educational challenges including an 18 week SL (School Leaver) personal awareness and vocational development programme for young people aged 15-16 who are still attending school, an 18 week JET (Jobs, Education and Training) personal awareness and vocational development programme for young people aged 16-20 who have already left school, an 18 week Posi + personal awareness and vocational development programme for learners aged 19-30+ with additional support needs and/or mild to moderate learning disabilities and a joint outdoor education and life skills focussed residential trip with the Council’s Secondary Wellbeing Support Service.

During their time at the project all young people and learners took part in a life skills cooking programme to learn basic independent living and cooking skills such as budgeting.

They also enjoyed gardening projects where they built bird boxes for local forests and woodlands.

Convener of the Education Committee, Councillor Jim Goodall, presented the young people with their certificates.

He said: “This was an inspiring event to celebrate the hard work and achievements of local young people. They have taken part in a huge range of activities, learning vital skills and gaining invaluable experience along the way.

“It was especially interesting to hear about the residential trips and to listen to the young people themselves say how the experience has helped to build confidence while encouraging them to become more independent using new skills. These young people should be very proud of what they have achieved.”

One of the key outcomes of the Positive Achievements project is to support targeted young people and learners from across East Dunbartonshire into sustainable destinations by accessing jobs, education, training and volunteering opportunities. To find out more, call 0141 777 3099.