Elderly couple ‘shaken’ after Bishopbriggs break-in

An elderly couple have been left “extremely shaken” after a man broke into their Bishopbriggs home and stole jewellery and cash.

Police, who are appealing for information, described the raid as “heartless and despicable”

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything after the break-in which happened in the early hours of Sunday, December 23.

An 80-year-old man and woman, aged 78 were returning home from an event around 12.20am when they were confronted by a man at their home in Stirling Drive,

He stole a watch, other jewellery and a four-figure sum of money.

The thief is described as being white, between 6’ and 6’2” in height and is of medium build. He had a bald head with hair at the sides and was wearing a khaki Parka-style jacket with a fur hood.

Neither of the pensioners was injured but police said they were left extremely shaken following their ordeal.

Constable Nikki Kyle, from the housebreaking unit based at Govan Police Office, is appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “This really was a despicable crime especially at this time of year.

“If you were in the area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or have information about the heartless thief who committed the housebreaking, I would urge you to get in touch with me as soon as possible via 101.”

People should quote incident number 0196 of 23 December 2018. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

People expressed their disgust on social media. One posted: What a vile individual”.