Eleven arrests made after Old Firm game

Police arrested 11 people for alleged sectarian offences, possession of alcohol and breach of the peace at today’s Old Firm game at Parkhead.

Meanwhile enquiries continue to find people responsible for allegedly pelting police with “a number of items” during the fans’ march to the stadium and immediately after the match.

A spokesperson said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated - police officers are in attendance at these games to protect the public and keep people safe.

“Officers will review CCTV footage in an effort to identify and arrest those involved in such irresponsible behaviour”.