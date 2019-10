Emergency service were called out to a fire at Bishopbriggs in the early hours of this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.38am on Tuesday, October 29 to reports of a car on fire in Bishopbriggs.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the town’s Cedar Road, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire and left the scene after making the area safe.

“There were no casualties.”