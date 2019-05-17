Emergency services tackle blaze at Bishopbriggs home

Emergency services rushed to a house fire at Bishopbriggs yesterday (Thursday, May 16).

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Balmuildy Road for several hours.

It is believed to have broken out around 11.40am in a residential garage and then spread to the house, causing extensive damage.

Police said this morning no one is believed to have been injured.

The road was closed for several hours as a result of the blaze.

Enquiries are continuing but the fire is not believed to have been started deliberately.

Local residents expressed their shock on social media.

One posted: “Cannot believe this. Hope no one is injured.”

Another said: “Just driven by and the garage looks burned to the ground.”