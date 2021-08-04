Bonanza for home sellers in East Dunbartonshire
New data has identified East Dunbartonshire is in the top three places in Scotland where people are most likely to successfully sell their home in the current climate.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:34 pm
The research by Rightmove placed East Dunbartonshire (94%) alongside Falkirk (94%) and South Lanarkshire (93%).
The property website said demand is so high at the moment that many people are finding themselves in a huge queue of purchasers currently trying to buy property.
Tim Bannister, director of property data at Rightmove, said: “There’s been a much greater chance of a seller finding a buyer over the past year, which really highlights the sheer number of people who have been determined to move.”
He said this had been driven by driven by factors such as pent up demand and changing priorities.