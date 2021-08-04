Bonanza for home sellers in East Dunbartonshire

property

The research by Rightmove placed East Dunbartonshire (94%) alongside Falkirk (94%) and South Lanarkshire (93%).

The property website said demand is so high at the moment that many people are finding themselves in a huge queue of purchasers currently trying to buy property.

Tim Bannister, director of property data at Rightmove, said: “There’s been a much greater chance of a seller finding a buyer over the past year, which really highlights the sheer number of people who have been determined to move.”