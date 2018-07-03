Fracking fears lead to licensing petition

Local anti-fracking groups were represented by campaigners who delivered a 3,000-signature petition to the Scottish Parliament.

East Dunbartonshire Against Unconventional Gas and Don’t Frack the Briggs are calling on the Scottish Government to withdraw two existing fracking licences at the earliest opportunity and not renew a licence for an area to the north and east of Glasgow.

The latter licence, which expired on June 30, covers Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Moodiesburn, Lennoxtown, Kilsyth, Cumbernauld and east towards Falkirk. Both licences were issued by the UK Government.

INEOS, which has a majority share in the licensed area which includes Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch, recently went to court to say the Scottish Government doesn’t have the power to ban fracking. But the judge ruled that the firm’s case was invalid because there is no ban, only an extended moratorium.

Campaigners claim that, if Holyrood has the legal power to licence, it also has the power not to licence.

The petition, accepted by Green MSP Mark Ruskell, will be passed to the office of Business, Innovation and Energy.