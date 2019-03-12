Lighting bill covered by Scottish Power

East Dunbartonshire Council came under fire this week from a Kirkintilloch resident concerned about the authority wasting money.

The Herald was contacted by Elizabeth Moore of Crosshill Avenue in the town, who had noticed that street lighting in not only her street, but also Monklands and Crawriggs Avenue were on constantly.

She said: “I live in Crosshill Avenue and the street lights have been on in this area for over four weeks permanently. It’s not just my street but also the two adjacent , Monklands Avenue and Crawriggs.

“It’s well seen the council are not paying the bill or they would have been fixed by now and put off. This is a terrible council for wasting money.”

But the council has responded saying that there was good reason the street lighting had to be switched over to a 24/7 mode of operation.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Scottish Power needed to carry out a network upgrade from February 15.

“To facilitate this, while ensuring that residents had operational street lighting, we placed the circuits on 24-hour operation in line with standard practice.

“Scottish Power installation works were duly completed on Friday, March 1.

“East Dunbartonshire Council then installed the necessary control column on Monday, March 4, and the final reinstatement of the footpath, which will see the street lighting returned to normal dusk/dawn operation, was programmed to take place on Tuesday, March 5.

All associated costs for the additional power consumed having the lighting on permanently during these upgrade works will be met byScottish Power.”