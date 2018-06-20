Low-energy Lenzie house in line for design award

A low-energy house in Lenzie has been shortlisted for a national design award.

Claddens Holdings, designed by John Gilbert Architects, is one of nine projects in line to win a Saltire Housing Design Award (single dwelling category), which will be announced today (Wednesday) in Glasgow.

An example of a “passivhouse”, the building uses natural materials inside and out to keep the home healthy as well as comfortable. Externally, natural slate and timber without treatment – which will weather to a silver grey –were used to continue the natural design.

Judging panel guest chair Allan Little said: “I have been struck by how much effort is being made, in the building of new houses in Scotland, to blend contemporary technologies, materials and styles with the existing character of the environment: rural properties that chime with and respect the landscape; urban developments that place contemporary designs harmoniously in a historically created context, while creating houses that meet contemporary needs. These are houses that look to the future, but at the same time respect the historical and aesthetic context in which they are built.”