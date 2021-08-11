Mavis Valley: Recycling centre to become appointment-only facility

Mavis Valley recycling Centre

From Monday 16 August, residents can book a 15-minute slot from up to two weeks in advance to 15 minutes before attending, by completing a simple form on the Council’s website.

Following a two-week introductory period, from Monday 30 August, Mavis Valley will be an appointment-only facility and those without an appointment will not be permitted entry, in line with the majority of councils in Scotland.

Bookings can be made athttps://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/residents/recycling-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres-tipsdumps

Once they have booked, residents will receive a confirmation email that will enable them to reschedule or cancel the appointment should they need to.

For those without computer access, bookings can be made by calling Customer Services team, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, on 0300 1234510.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody, said: “The new booking system will mean a manageable number of visitors each day and ensure that the volume of traffic off-site does not cause traffic problems on the local access roads.

"Managed numbers will also ensure that physical distancing can be observed at this time.”

If possible, only one adult should unload a vehicle - unless two adults are needed for heavy items. Staff will be unable to assist with any unloading at this time due to physical distancing.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson, said, "We have introduced a two-week grace period to allow people to make bookings without turning people away who may not have booked.

"From Monday 30 August, however, all visits must be pre-booked. This will allow for less congestion and a more streamlined operation.”

When booking a slot, residents will be asked to include the registration number of the vehicle they will be driving and only the vehicle on the form will be permitted entry.

There is a facility to book in hired vehicles if the vehicle registration number is not known at the point of booking.

Visitors must not arrive any more than ten minutes in advance of their time slot.

If vehicles arrive more than ten minutes late they may not be