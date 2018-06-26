Poster plea to be smoke-free in East Dunbartonshire

Four pupils from Balmuildy Primary School have unveiled signage in Bishopbriggs Public Park, urging adults not to smoke where children play.

Keira Roopra, Abbie Ward, Abbi McKeeman and Kate Kelly designed the eye-catching poster that will soon be displayed in all parks across Bishopbriggs and Auchinairn in the latest drive to stamp out smoking in East Dunbartonshire.

Local primary schools took part in tobacco workshops, led by the East Dunbartonshire Tobacco Alliance, before participating in a competition to design a poster to deter smoking within play parks.

More than 170 pupils took part in the competition, but the girls’ design of a picturesque park with the strapline ‘Please keep our play park smoke-free’ caught the eye of the judges.

Smoke-free play parks have been created in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch, Milton of Campsie, Bishopbriggs and Auchinairn. It is hoped that the project will be rolled out to all 67 play areas in East Dunbartonshire.

Councillor Jim Goodall said: “Children are fully aware of the dangers of smoking and the damage second-hand smoke can cause.

“Understandably they want their play parks to be a safe environment for enjoying outdoor activities whilst breathing in fresh air. This colourful and eye-catching new signage will appear across playparks in Bishopbriggs and Auchinairn.

“The signs will be a reminder to grown-ups to respect the wishes of our children and protect them from exposure to second-hand smoke.”