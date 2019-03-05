Skills for life as ASN students excel

Young People from Merkland School have been gaining valuable skills for their future careers, thanks to Advance Construction Scotland.

The pupils from the East Dunbartonshire school are currently progressing on their vocational training programme at the firm’s Training Academy in West Lothian.

The innovative initiative – which the young people attend every Monday – sees pupils learn a range of practical and classroom-based skills and at the end of the project in June 2019 they will begin a pre-apprenticeship scheme before moving to a full-time apprenticeship.

Gary Logan, Training Development Manager with Advance Construction Scotland, said: “The pupils have been a real credit to themselves and have taken to the training with great enthusiasm.

“Employability initiatives such as this help build the confidence of pupils out-with the traditional classroom environment, and equip them with real tangible workplace skills.

“It puts young people, who are part of a very marginalised group in terms of gaining long-term employment, onto a clear and achievable career path.

“We are the only organisation providing this programme in Scotland and are very proud to see it developing.”

Lynsey O’Donnell, Developing Young Workforce Acting Principal at Merkland School, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our young people to learn employability skills. The team at ACS have been fantastic; they have made sure that the course works for everyone.

“All young people feel valued and respected and are proud of the range of skills that they will be able to take forward in the world of work.”

Gary added: “Community engagement and employability support are a large part of what we do, it underpins our work-force and all that the firm does to bring real value and investment to the communities in which we work.”

Advance Construction Scotland is one of the largest privately owned construction companies in the UK and specialises in groundworks, and major infrastructure projects.