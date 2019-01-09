Ex-soldier jailed for raping woman at Bishopbriggs

A former soldier has been jailed for five years for raping a woman at a house in Bishopbriggs.

Patrick Curley targeted his victim in November 2017.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow heard how the woman was “very upset” when she later phoned a friend to tell her about her ordeal.

Curley, 23, had previously been given a non-harassment order following an offence involving another woman.

Lady Stacey told him: “The young woman has been left upset by all that happened.

“She is not able to live her life the way she had before.

“What you did has caused her to lose confidence and be nervous.”

Curley had denied the crime but he was convicted following a trial last month.

He was jailed for five years and will be monitored for a further two years on his release. He was also placed on the sex offenders register.