Fabulous five’s truly scrumptious roles

Five talented youngsters from Milngavie and Bearsden beat the competition to take centre stage at a production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Sophie Reid, Poppy MacGregor, Olivia Easton, Beth McBain and Ruby Tucker have been chosen to tread the boards at the Pantheon production of the popular children’s story for its week-long run in October.

They made the grade from more than 250 children who applied for parts back in May.

The five girls, who all met at their training company, Stellar Musical Theatre Company, endured three rounds of auditions for the lead role of Jemima.

All five girls successfully got through to the final six after a gruelling six hours of dancing, acting and singing, including the popular song “Hushabye Mountain” from the original film.

Both Ruby and Poppy will shared the role of Jemima and will perform four shows each.

Beth, Olivia and Sophie will take to the stage to play the roles of Vulgarian children.

The young actresses, who are busy now at rehearsals, are all passionate about a career in the performing arts and already have numerous stage productions under their belts.

Poppy appeared as a Vulgarian child in the UK Tour of Chitty chitty Bang Bang two years ago and is delighted to now be playing the lead role of Jemima. Sophie appeared in the smash hit Pantheon production of Elf at the Kings Theatre last year.

Olivia, Beth and Ruby all have plenty of stage experience having appeared in the UK Tour of Joseph and various opera productions and much more.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang runs at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, from Tuesday October 9 to Saturday October 13.