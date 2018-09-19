Fascinating history lesson for pupils

School pupils recently visited a local exhibition showcasing the rich history of the original Milngavie Water Treatment Works (WTW)

At the “Milngavie Waterworks: An Incredible Story” exhibition, the P7 pupils from Milngavie Primary School had the chance to learn about the prominent role water has played in the area.

This included how the original Victorian WTW was a catalyst for better living conditions as the source of the first treated water supply for Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

They also learned about the history of Craigmaddie and Milngavie reservoirs which stored water for the old water treatment works and also for the new one which replaced it in 2007.

The exhibition was commissioned by Milngavie Heritage and History Group (MHHG) and included displays of key information and images supplied by Scottish Water.

Eric Gotts, Chairperson of MHHG, hosted the school visit and stressed how important future generations are in helping to preserve local heritage.

Eric told the Herald: “We wanted to make sure that the local community is aware of Milngavie’s rich heritage and the exhibition was a great way of doing that.

“What we are today is based on our past and it’s so important that we work together to preserve our history and that it’s there for people to enjoy.

He added: “The significance of Milngavie Water Treatment Works cannot be understated. Without it, we might not be alive today.”

The new, state-of-the-art Milngavie WTW serves about 700,000 people across much of the Greater Glasgow area.

The first heritage talk of the new session arranged by the heritage and history group based at the Milngavie Heritage Centre will be given by Carol Primrose on the topic “From Romans to Rabbits - the fascinating history of Cawder Estate in Bishopbriggs.”

The talk is on Monday, October 8 at 7.30pm in the former courtroom , Milngavie Town Hall. Entrance is free but donations welcome.