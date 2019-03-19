Festival’s search for local heroes

There’s just one more week to submit entries for the Bearsden Festival Community Awards which recognise the brilliant work of volunteers.

Judging Panel member, Audrey Bennie, said: “We all know someone who deserves a nomination – a befriender, Scout leader, carer, choir leader, dance assistant – someone who goes the extra mile, who we couldn’t do without.

“We have four categories up for nominations: for young people under 25, long service to community, volunteer in arts and culture and volunteer in health and wellbeing.

“Some of the entries have been amazing stories of service to the community.

“There is a simple form to fill in on the festival website at www.bearsdenfestival.org/events and paper forms can also be picked up from outlets around town.

“Nominations close on Thursday, March 28. We’re already receiving some fabulous entries but there’s time for more special people to be recognised for what they do. The awards will be made at the Bearsden Festival opening night on May 10 which is shaping up to be a fantastic occasion.”

Bearsden Festival is a community-led event running over 10 days from 10-19 May celebrating the impact of arts on people’s mental health and wellbeing. More than30 events will take place involving over 100 performers, speakers and organisations.

The programme and tickets will be launched on March 27.