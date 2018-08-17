Find out more about 53 affordable homes in Kirkintilloch at public event

Residents are being offered another chance to find out more about revised proposals to build 53 affordable homes in Kirkintilloch at a public

event.

It takes place on Wednesday, August 22 from 3.15-7pm at Hillhead Community Centre, Meiklehill Road, Kirkintilloch.

East Dunbartonshire Council, along with development partners Bield Housing and Care, are proposing to develop an area of land known locally as Cleddans Playing Fields or Tottie Park.

The site, to the east of Whitehill Avenue (Hillhead) and West of Loch Lea (Harestanes), is presently used for open space and a retirement housing complex but was allocated in the Local Development Plan for residential development in 2017.

The proposal is to build 53 affordable homes on the site which would include social rented and shared equity flats and houses.

Thirty-seven new retirement apartments would also be created to replace the existing complex owned by Bield Housing and Care at Whitehill Court.

Additionally a day care facility would be developed on the site.

An engagement event took place in autumn 2017 to discuss the proposals.

Taking on board feedback received from this event, some changes have been made to the original proposals. These included elements of landscape design and some changes to the housing mix of the affordable housing properties, and the proposals for the day care facility have been progressed.

A further public exhibition has been arranged by the Council’s Housing Team, to provide you with a further opportunity to look at proposals, find out more and give your feedback.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This is another opportunity for residents to find out more about the proposed new development and provide us with further feedback.

“We have listened to the feedback from the previous engagement process and introduced this exhibition to keep people updated as to how the proposals are progressing.

“There will be experts on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and drawings that are being proposed. I hope people are able to attend and let us know their views.”

Caryn Innes, Head of Development at Bield Housing and Care, said: “This is a strategically important site for Bield and our partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council enables a joint approach to successfully deliver much needed affordable homes in this area and the reprovision of our existing retirement complex, which is no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposed new retirement apartments will suit the needs of our existing tenants and our future tenants.”

The plans displayed at the exhibition will be available on the consultation pages of the Council’s website (www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk) and paper copies can be viewed at Kirkintilloch Community Hub following the exhibitions.

If you wish to make comments on the proposal please email anna.gribben@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or write to Housing Strategy and Development, William Patrick Library, Kirkintilloch G66 1AD.

Please note that comments made at this stage are not formal representations to the planning authority. Once a planning application is submitted a further opportunity to make representations to the planning authority on any development proposals will be made available.