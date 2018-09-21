Firefighters tackle major ongoing blaze at golf club in Bearsden

Up to 50 firefighters continue to tackle a major blaze at historic golf club in Bearsden – one of the oldest clubs in Scotland.

Fire crews were called to the Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont Avenue at about 9.20pm last night, Thursday, September 19.

Pic: SWNS

Crews worked through the night and 10 fire engines remained at the scene at 7am on Friday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service tweeted at 8am today: “We remain in attendance at an ongoing fire in the Bearsden area of Glasgow this morning.

“Firefighters are continuing to work towards bringing the fire under control”.

Pic: SWNS

The B-Listed building was built in 1805 and the Club itself is believed to be the 9th oldest in the world.

Pic: SWNS