Firm steels itself for the effect of Brexit

The director of a Kirkintilloch firm has expressed his concerns for supplies to his firm as a result of Brexit.

Steven Black, technical director of Robeslee Concrete, who have operated in the town since 1979, told local MP Jo Swinson during her recent visit: “A lot of our customers have asked how we’re preparing for the uncertainty of Brexit.

“We buy steel from Europe, so they’re concerned about supplies. It’s becoming harder to buy steel, as our suppliers are finding it hard to find warehouses. The supermarkets have commandeered warehouses for food, to hedge against the uncertainty of Brexit.”

Robeslee, an independent manufacturer who make lintels, stairs and windowsills used by the Scottish construction industry, pride themselves on being environmentally friendly and marketing manager, said Nick Black and they were shortlisted for the British Precast Sustainability Award in 2017. Jo said: “It is great to see it going from strength to strength, and hear about the new projects they’re working on. They are an important part of the Scottish supply chain, and a valued local employer.”