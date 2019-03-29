First Allander Rotakids Club is set up at Killermont Primary

Youngsters at Killermont Primary School in Bearsden make up Allander Rotary’s first affiliated Rotakids Club.

RotaKids is an exciting way for children, aged 12 and under, to lead and engage in important, lively activities that will make a positive difference in their school, their local community and globally.

At the same time RotaKids enjoy developing the ability and confidence to take up their place in society as responsible, successful, effective citizens both now and in the future. They have fun developing team work skills and making good friends. There are more than 200 RotaKids Clubs across Britain and Ireland.