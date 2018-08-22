Five-day closure of Balmore Road has had residents puzzled

Balmore Road is to be closed for five days - but a road sign bungle has had residents puzzled.

The sign said the road would be shut from August 27. But residents could find no details of this on East Dunbartonshire Council’s website.

A council representative sheepishly told Lenzie Stuff, a local community Twitter that the street would be closed a week later than planned.

The council tweeted: “It will not begin until 3rd September.

“The signs on display at the moment will be replaced today to reflect this.

“The closure will be in place from 9am until 4pm for 5 days with a signed diversion route in place”.

The road will be shut between Craigmaddie Rd and Colbeg for works to be carried out.