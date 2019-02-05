Five male youths arrested after disturbance at rugby club at Milngavie

Five male teenagers have been charged by police in front of their parents after an incident at a Milngavie rugby club at the weekend.

Police escorted the five youths home and charged them with disorderly conduct after the disturbance around 6.45pm on Saturday, February 2 at the West of Scotland Rugby Club at Glasgow Road.

It is alleged they shouted and swore at police officers.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted: “We continue to tackle and impact on anti-social behaviour in Milngavie. Several youths taken home and charged in the presence of their parents on Saturday night.”