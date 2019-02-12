Four charged with drugs offences at Kirkintilloch

A further four males have been charged with drugs offences in Kirkintilloch as police continue their crackdown on offenders.

A 24-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly possessing a Class B substance around 5.30pm on Friday, February 8 at Tintock Road, Kirkintilloch.

Two days later, on Sunday, February 10, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old male were arrested for an alleged breach of the peace and possesion of Class B substances at 5.30am at Cleddan Road in Kirkintilloch.

And a 27-year-old has been reported to the fiscal for alleged possession of Class B substances at 3.40pm on Sunday, February 10 at Highfield Road, Kirkintilloch.