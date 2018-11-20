Free parking during Christmas light switch-on events at some East Dunbartonshire car parks

East Dunbartonshire Council is suspending charges at a number of local car parks during Christmas switch-on events.

Festive events are taking place locally - organised by communities, traders and local groups - and supported by the council.

The Council says it will suspend parking charges in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie for the full day.

The latest times (please check locally for more details of each event and any changes) are: · Mugdock Country Park - Saturday 24 November - 4.30pm. The Christmas Fun Day from 2-5pm will include a visit from Santa, face painting, Mini Elf Slime Workshops (bookable online at www.ticketsource.co.uk - £4 per ticket) Magic Show (call 0141 956 6100 for tickets, £3 each), Chairoplanes and children’s craft activities, followed by the lights switch-on at 4.30pm. Entry to the park is free, but please note you will need to pay for some activities, including Santa.

Bishopbriggs switch-on is Thursday 29 November at 5pm. A feast of festive fun is on offer at Bishopbriggs town centre from 4-6pm, organised by Bishopbriggs Community Council. The lights will be switched on by the Gala Queen at 5pm and attractions include a Santa’s Grotto at Morrisons, eats and treats in the library, festive cheer and performances by local school choirs. Please note, the access road to St Matthew’s Church will be temporarily closed.

Milton of Campsie switch-on is Friday 30 November at 5.45pm. Milton of Campsie Community Council has announced that the lights will be switched on at 5.45pm on Friday 30 November, coinciding with Craighead Primary’s Christmas Fayre. There will be fab festive tunes and gifts for children.

Torrance switch-on is Friday 30 November at 7pm. The Christmas Lights will be switched on by the Gala Queen. Join Torrance Community Council at the village square at 7pm, with treats for the kids. Santa will be at the Caldwell Halls and there will be teas, coffees, hot dogs, stalls and a raffle.

Westerton switch-on is Friday 30 November at 7pm. The Westerton Community Christmas Tree will be switched on at 7pm as part of the celebration organised by Bearsden West Community Council at Westerton Hall. Entertainment from 6-8pm will include community craft stalls, Westerton Male Voice Choir, Westerton Primary School Choir, free mulled wine and mince pies, children’s activities in Westerton Library and more.

Kirkintilloch switch-on is Saturday 1 December at 5pm. Kirkintilloch Christmas Fun Day and Lights Switch-On will be taking place between noon and 8pm, with live music and entertainment in the Regent Centre and Gardens. The main lights will be turned on at 5pm, followed by fireworks (weather permitting). Attractions include Santa (arriving at noon), funfair, Clyde 1 Drivetime DJs, Rookie Rockstars and more. You can also contribute to the Christmas gift collection for disadvantaged children within the centre. Please note, Union Street will be temporarily closed and parking charges will be suspended for the day at Council-owned car parks.

Milngavie switch-on is Saturday 1 December at 5pm. Milngavie BID has organised ‘Merry Milngavie’ from noon in the town centre, including a chance to see Santa and his sleigh with real Cairngorm reindeers. Robin and Adele from Heart radio’s breakfast show will be hosting - with lights switched on at 5pm - and there will be performances from local talent and X Factor contestant Emily Middlemas. There will also be Christmas fun, carol singing, balloon modelling, cake decorating and lots of other entertainment. Parking charges will be suspended for the day at Council-owned car parks.

Lenzie switch-on is Saturday 1 December at 5.30pm. Lenzie Community Council has revealed that the Christmas lights will be switched on by Father Christmas on Saturday 1 December at Lenzie Old Parish Church. The event starts at 5pm and will be hosted by Paul Harper from Heart radio. There will be music from Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass and carols by Lenzie Christian Fellowship, before the lights switch-on at 5.30pm. Father Christmas will be handing out sweets and chocolate for the children, with shortbread for adults. There will be refreshments afterwards in the church hall.

Lennoxtown switch-on is Friday 7 December at 5pm. Lennoxtown Primary School’s PTA will hold the annual Christmas Fayre in conjunction with Lennoxtown’s lights switch-on event on Friday 7 December. The lights will be switched on at 5pm and the fayre is being held from 5pm-7pm. Attractions will include Santa’s Grotto, face painting, fairground rides, gifts, refreshments, snacks and more.

Bearsden switch-on is Friday 7 December at 6pm. Parking charges will be suspended for the day at the Council-owned car park. Creative Care at Brackenbrae House, Bishopbriggs will once again be holding its famous Victorian Christmas events, featuring Mr and Mrs Claus. Drop in any time between 10am-5pm during the first two weekends in December to meet the couple in red and check out the amazing skills of Creative Care members.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “I am delighted that the Council is able to support local Christmas switch-on events again in our communities, working together with our colleagues at Mugdock Country Park, EDLC Trust and a variety of local groups.

“Festive events are a great way for people to get together to start the seasonal celebrations - supporting local retailers into the bargain and helping to support the local economy. Why not go along and see what’s on offer in your town centre?”