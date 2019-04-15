Fury and heartbreak over dog fouling at Lennoxtown cemetery

Families with loved ones buried at a local cemetery have hit out at “disrespectful” dog owners allowing their pets to foul at gravesides.

Despite raising concerns with East Dunbartonshire Council a few months ago, the foul practice is still taking place at the cemetery at Lennoxtown.

One distressed local woman said: “This is really upsetting me. I can’t sit down to do the flowers properly and it’s just so disrespectful. I really have had enough of it.”

Another said: “Dog owners really don’t care. I spoke to one woman about her dog but she just kept walking.”

One added: “I can’t understand why people allow this.”

A council boss told the Herald community wardens regularly patrol the graveyard and a dog owner had been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “We received complaints about dog fouling across Lennoxtown but specifically in the cemetery, a number of months ago at a community meeting.

“Since then our Community Safety Team has been carrying out targeted patrols, which recently resulted in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice in the area.

“We have also spoken to lots of dog walkers during our foot patrols and have erected a number of ‘No Dog Fouling’ signs in and around the cemetery.

“If a resident has specific information with regards to times and dates when offences have been committed or descriptions of any dogs responsible, these can be passed to the council by phoning 0300 123 4517 and asking for the Community Safety Team or email antisocialbehaviour@eastdunbarton.gov.uk”