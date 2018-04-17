Fury as council hikes up parking charges

A decision to increase fees in council-run car parks in East Dunbartonshire have sparked an angry reaction from residents and local business.

The council is set to scrap free parking for the first two hours and at weekends.

From June 18 this year, motorists will be charged £1 for up to two hours, £2 for two to three hours, £3 for three to four hours and £5 for more than four hours.

The charges will apply every day from 9am-5.30pm.

People responded with fury on the council’s Facebook site, accusing the local authority of driving away business from the town centre.

The revised charges will also mean motorists popping in to borrow a book at William Patrick Library in Kirkintilloch will now have to pay.

The other car park affected in Kirkintilloch is Barleybank Car Park in the town centre.

Lesley-anne Ormorod posted: “I suppose it will have to be Robroyston or Cumbernauld for shopping now!! Another ABSOLUTELY stupid idea from kirky council !!!”

While Shona McCarthy added: “The abandoning of cars along Kirkie Main Street is only going to get worse now.”

Library user Lorna Arnott posted: “What? That will make Bookbug at the library less appealing/doable!”

Blue badge holders will remain exempt from charges.

Fees were introduced at five other EDC car parks in July 2016 – Roman Road (Bearsden); Douglas Street, Mugdock Road, Stewart Street and Woodburn (Milngavie).

According to a council spokesperson, the average daily turnover of spaces in charge-levying car parks has increased as a result, “providing more parking for potential customers and visitors”.

He added: “Drivers will no longer have to enter their vehicle registration details when obtaining a ticket, addressing feedback from people who have experienced issues.”

Any additional funds raised will be used for roads and transportation, he said.

The council recently approved a Revenue Budget for 2018/19 which included required savings of £13.6 million (a shortfall of £15.8m prior to the Council Tax rise).

The council’s joint leaders, Councillor Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson said the revised charges will help to support the trend of “significant improvements in turnover of spaces” and officers will monitor the new system.