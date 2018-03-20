Game on for new village sports pitch?

Local politicians are hoping that an all-weather sports pitch in Lennoxtown is one step closer after the budget meeting of East Dunbartonshire Council this week.

The SNP group has confirmed that its proposed amendments to the capital budget will include the provision for a new 3G pitch at the High Park – and hope that this proposal will attract cross-party support.

At a council meeting last June, Cllr Paul Ferretti successfully moved a motion asking council officers to consider different options for providing such a pitch in Lennoxtown. He hopes that other parties will now agree to build this project into the capital programme.

Local MP Stuart McDonald is to write to other local councillors to encourage them to back the proposals.

Cllr Ferretti said: “I was pleased to get cross-party support for looking at 3G pitch options back in June.

“I very much hope that the other parties will continue to get behind this idea, and we can see this much needed facility become a reality.

“This would be a huge boost for clubs in the area, and will also be a real positive for local schools.”

Stuart McDonald MP said: “An all-weather pitch serving Lennoxtown and Milton of Campsie has been sorely needed for a long time. Clubs are struggling to get matches and training, and parents are having to transport kids all-round the neighbourhood desperately seeking facilities that are open and available. I hope local councillors will once again unite around these proposals which would deliver a real boost to the villages.”