Garden of gold to raise awareness

East Dunbartonshire Council is supporting a UK-wide initiative to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Council is backing the “Garden of Gold” campaign, which will see parks and gardens across the UK bloom with yellow and gold flowers this September in recognition of children who have died of cancer and those who are battling the disease.

It is part of “Glow Gold September” which was set up by parents and grandparents of children affected by cancer to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms so that the disease can be treated sooner giving kids a much better chance of survival.

The Council, in conjunction with Maurice Golden MSP, organised for meadows containing Marigolds, Coneflowers, Golden Tickseeds, Painted Daisies and

Californian Poppies to be created in Bishopbriggs Park; Bearsden Cross Rose Garden; Mains Park, Milngavie; High Park, Lennoxtown; Kincaid Park, Milton of Campsie; Twechar Healthy Living Centre, Coronation Gardens, Lenzie and Peel Park, Kirkintilloch.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody said: “We were delighted to identify various locations across East Dunbartonshire to become Gardens of Gold in

support of Glow Gold September.

“The campaign seeks to shine a light on childhood cancer, which affects 11 children and young people in the UK every day, a majority of whom will be left with lifelong side effects.”

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “The Garden of Gold campaign required a lot of planning from the Council’s Streetscene Technical Support Team and it is lovely to see the results.

“By including these flower displays in the parks that the Council manages, we hope we can raise awareness of this very important issue.”

West Scotland Region MSP Maurice Golden is an avid supporter of the Glow Gold September campaign.

He said: “The Glow Gold September campaign is doing vital work in raising awareness of childhood cancer. I was delighted to offer my support in urging East Dunbartonshire Council to plant a Garden of Gold to bloom this September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“It is crucial that communities across the UK, and indeed the world, help to raise awareness. It is fantastic to see East Dunbartonshire playing its part. I am sure local residents will be proud of the fact that their community is backing this campaign.”